Quarter Of Employees Say They'll Pull A Sickie To Recover From Work Christmas Party Hangover

’Tis the season to wake up with a pounding head and some serious post-party regret.

New research has revealed a quarter of workers predict they will be pulling a sickie the day after their work’s Christmas party, due to being too hungover.

The survey of 2,000 British employees also found one in five had already booked a day of annual leave the day off after their office bash, knowing they will not be in a fit state to work.

The study also revealed that the biggest work hangovers will be found in Glasgow, where workers predict to be 55% less productive the day after their Christmas work do than usual.

In second place are workers from Liverpool who estimate to be 48% less productive, followed by Brummie employees at 44%, Geordies workers at 41% and Londoners at 39%.