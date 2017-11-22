12 Style Lessons We Can Learn From Queen Rania Of Jordan

All Sections
    22/11/2017 17:16 GMT

    Her majesty Queen Rania of Jordan is a royal with style in spades.

    Celebrated for her efforts to bridge the gap between people of all backgrounds and cultures, Queen Rania lends support to causes that benefit the education of girls and children the world over.

    She is also a regular attendee of galas and formal events and she is often seen gliding from one charitable event to another, impeccably dressed no less. 

    The Duchess of Cambridge effect may be well-known, but royal fans have another fabulous lady to look up to.

    Handout via Getty Images

    Here’s a line-up of some of our favourite looks from the radiant royal and the style lessons we can learn from her.. 

    How To Simultaneously Rock Multiple Trends 

    Monochrome, lace, high-waist, sequins and Victoriana - yep it’s all there. But it’s not so much the ‘what’ with Queen Rania, but the ‘how’ - as in how she has managed to balance these competing trends in a look that is so totally pulled together.

    Rob Kim via Getty Images
    At the World Childhood Foundation, September 2015

    Respectful But Real

    Many Middle Eastern women chose to wear a head covering and, although Queen Rania isn’t one to don the religious item full-time, she knows how to respect her culture. 

    Matching Duos

    The continuation of the the embroidered pattern on Queen Rania’s burgundy dress onto her shoes is simply style genius. 

    Chesnot via Getty Images
    At Elysee Palace, September 2014

    Be Bold

    Unfazed by the strong geo print of her skirt, the addition of the white blouse makes Queen Rania look effortless. 

    KHALIL MAZRAAWI via Getty Images
    Attending an opening, November 2017.

    Make The Stripes Trend Your Own

    Always a staple in any smart woman’s wardrobe, but an enemy for some, subtle stripes for the win here.

    Don’t Be Scared Of A Little Drama

    This cape looks absolutely incredible floating behind the regal queen. It deserves it’s own exhibition. 

    How Not To Be Upstaged By A Supermodel

    It’s easy: smile radiantly and form a girl group. 

    Doug Peters - PA Images via Getty Images
    With Naomi Campbell at the 70th Cannes Film Festival

    Give The Little White Dress A Little Edge

    The frills on this dress - not to mention those fabulous sleeves - give the conservative piece a little edge. Classic, but current. 

    Own The Lady In Red Look

    The royal red look is a trope of royal dressing, but her majesty makes it look fresh with the sharp tailoring on this coat. 

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    At the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst, August 2017
    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    At the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst, August 2017

    Structured And Refined

    Queen Rania balances this formal green dress with the addition of a leather belt, while wearing her wavey locks down. 

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Attending the Foreign Press Association Awards in London

    Symmetry Is Key

    This look is all about symmetry, making the queen look polished and together for a formal event. 

    Grant Lamos IV via Getty Images
    Attending the UN Foundation's Gender Equality Discussion, September 2015

    Royal Blue Should be Embraced Too

    This entire look is giving us royalty in Monaco vibes and its the grandest. The diaphanous chiffon gives a nice, old-school feminine touch to the look. 

