12 Style Lessons We Can Learn From Queen Rania Of Jordan

Her majesty Queen Rania of Jordan is a royal with style in spades.

Celebrated for her efforts to bridge the gap between people of all backgrounds and cultures, Queen Rania lends support to causes that benefit the education of girls and children the world over.

She is also a regular attendee of galas and formal events and she is often seen gliding from one charitable event to another, impeccably dressed no less.

The Duchess of Cambridge effect may be well-known, but royal fans have another fabulous lady to look up to.