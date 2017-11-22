12 Style Lessons We Can Learn From Queen Rania Of Jordan

Her majesty Queen Rania of Jordan is a royal with style in spades.
Celebrated for her efforts to bridge the gap between people of all backgrounds and cultures, Queen Rania lends support to causes that benefit the education of girls and children the world over.
She is also a regular attendee of galas and formal events and she is often seen gliding from one charitable event to another, impeccably dressed no less.
The Duchess of Cambridge effect may be well-known, but royal fans have another fabulous lady to look up to.
Here’s a line-up of some of our favourite looks from the radiant royal and the style lessons we can learn from her..
How To Simultaneously Rock Multiple Trends
Monochrome, lace, high-waist, sequins and Victoriana - yep it’s all there. But it’s not so much the ‘what’ with Queen Rania, but the ‘how’ - as in how she has managed to balance these competing trends in a look that is so totally pulled together.
Respectful But Real
Many Middle Eastern women chose to wear a head covering and, although Queen Rania isn’t one to don the religious item full-time, she knows how to respect her culture.
Matching Duos
The continuation of the the embroidered pattern on Queen Rania’s burgundy dress onto her shoes is simply style genius.
Be Bold
Unfazed by the strong geo print of her skirt, the addition of the white blouse makes Queen Rania look effortless.
Make The Stripes Trend Your Own
Always a staple in any smart woman’s wardrobe, but an enemy for some, subtle stripes for the win here.
Don’t Be Scared Of A Little Drama
This cape looks absolutely incredible floating behind the regal queen. It deserves it’s own exhibition.
How Not To Be Upstaged By A Supermodel
It’s easy: smile radiantly and form a girl group.
Give The Little White Dress A Little Edge
The frills on this dress - not to mention those fabulous sleeves - give the conservative piece a little edge. Classic, but current.
Own The Lady In Red Look
The royal red look is a trope of royal dressing, but her majesty makes it look fresh with the sharp tailoring on this coat.
Structured And Refined
Queen Rania balances this formal green dress with the addition of a leather belt, while wearing her wavey locks down.
Symmetry Is Key
This look is all about symmetry, making the queen look polished and together for a formal event.
Royal Blue Should be Embraced Too
This entire look is giving us royalty in Monaco vibes and its the grandest. The diaphanous chiffon gives a nice, old-school feminine touch to the look.