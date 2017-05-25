The Queen visited Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday to meet victims of the terrorist attack which killed 22 people and left scores injured earlier this week.

The 91-year-old monarch spoke with medical staff and victims of the attack.

She thanked hospital staff for their hard work in caring for those injured.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were taken to hospital following the explosion at the Manchester Arena, which was detonated by Salman Adebi as fans left an Ariana Grande concert.