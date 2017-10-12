Daily Mail sketch writer Quentin Letts has found himself the subject of ridicule after penning a book attacking Britain’s elite, after mysteriously failing to include his boss, newspaper editor Paul Dacre.

The journalist and author recently published a book titled ‘Patronising Bastards: How The Elites Betrayed Britain’ - a “sustained vituperative honk of horror against our new establishment”.

In a high-spirited interview on the Radio 4 Today programme this morning, Letts said: “It strikes me that there is now this elite which has been preaching equality, but is no more faithful to the idea of equality than the medieval abbots and friars were to the virtues of chastity and poverty.”

He continued: “I’m attacking this big mass of people who are finger-waggers, who are telling hoi polloi how to lead their lives and hoi polloi are fed up.”

But listeners were quick to point out that there is one very significant figure missing from the Daily Mail journalist’s list of elites, which includes Theresa May and Ian McEwan.

When asked why his media mogul boss Dacre, who is the editor-in-chief of one of Britain’s most-read newspapers, was so noticeably absent from his book, Letts coyly replied: “He’s escaped somehow, I don’t know how...”, before adding: “I’m not a suicide bomber, for God’s sake.”