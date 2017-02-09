It’s the food du jour in trendy London restaurants, but quinoa could soon be set to shed its hipster image.

A new study suggests the nutritious crop is in a prime position to tackle food shortages as the world’s population rises.

“Quinoa is incredibly resilient, and can grow in poor or salty soils,” Mark Tester, a professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, told AFP.

“It could provide a healthy, nutritious food source for the world using land and water that currently cannot be used,” added Tester, who’s been leading attempts to decode the plant’s genome.