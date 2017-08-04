Woman's Emotional Response To Grey Hair Shamers Is A Timeless Lesson In Self-Love

A video of a woman tearfully responding to trolls who said she “looked like an old hag” due to her grey hairs is continuing to touch hearts across the globe.

Rachel Farnsworth, 31, from The Stay at Home Chef, lives with an autoimmune disease called Addison’s disease, which means she might not live past 70.

Last year, she received a negative comment on her blog, which read: “You look like you’re 70 with your grey hairs, you really should consider dying them for TV so you don’t look like such an old hag.”

At the time, she shared a video explaining that she loves her grey hairs because they are a sign that she’s “still alive”.

Her inspirational video resurfaced on 3 August after it was shared by the Love What Matters Facebook page.

Numerous people commented on the clip, thanking Farnsworth for opening up about her experience. They also took the opportunity to talk about their experiences of going grey early and what it meant to them.