UPDATE: Suffolk police have confirmed that a 44-year-old British man arrested in connection with the incident at RAF Mildenhall has been detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act.

A man has been arrested at an airbase in Suffolk after reportedly trying to ram the gates in a “significant incident” that led to shots being fired.

American service personnel “fired shots” after the man tried to enter RAF Mildenhall, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk Police said in a statement on Monday.

The force were called to the airbase at 1.40pm and apprehended a 44-year-old man who suffered “cuts and bruises” during the incident. No one else was injured.

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and remains in custody.

Police confirmed the incident “is not being treated as terrorism”.

Suffolk police remain at the scene but said there is “no wider threat to the public or occupants on the base”.

The force added that it is not seeking anyone else.

The base, which is protected by Ministry of Defence police and US armed guards, was put into lockdown shortly after 1pm following reports of a “disturbance on base”.