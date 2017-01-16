All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    16/01/2017 10:29 GMT

    Rare Footage Shows Cuttlefish Hunting Off Australian Coast

    Don't be fooled, they're ruthless...

    The humble cuttlefish might appear to be nothing more than the lovable puppy of the seas but that’s probably got something to do with the fact you’ve never seen it hunt.

    With their adaptive camouflage, lightning fast reflexes and venom, the cuttlefish is actually a state-of-the-art underwater predator.

    ullstein bild via Getty Images

    Hiding on the ocean floor, the cuttlefish can adapt its appearance to better suit the surroundings.

    When an unsuspecting fish gets too close it will burst out of the sand, fire out two long feeding tentacles which both contain powerful suckers.

    Once latched on some cuttlefish will then deliver a powerful venom to paralyse the fish before finally pulling it towards its beak and devouring it.

    So there you have it, while they might be shy towards us, cuttlefish are about as ruthless as it gets.

    Coolest Science Photos of the Decade:

    • 2015
      Martin Le-May
      A baby weasel took the ride of a lifetime on the back of a green woodpecker in Hornchurch Country Park in East London. Photographer Martin Le-May just happened to be lucky enough to capture the moment on March 2, 2015.
    • 2014
      NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI)
      Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope assembled a comprehensive picture of the evolving universe -- among the most colorful deep space images ever captured by the 25-year-old telescope. The image was released on June 3, 2014.
    • 2013
      NASA
      NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins snapped a selfie while completing a spacewalk outside of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station on Dec. 24, 2013.
    • 2012
      Hadoram Shirihai/Tubenoses project
      A rare Mascarene petrel with an egg-shaped bulge in its middle. Photographed in 2012 by researchers near Reunion, an island off the coast of Madagascar, it was said to be the first to show a bird flying with a visible "baby bump."
    • 2011
      Wikimedia Commons: Wtop.com
      In 2011, a female Celebes crested macaque (Macaca nigra) in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, decided to pick up British wildlife photographer David Slater's camera and take a selfie.
    • 2010
      NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)
      A stunning scanning electron micrograph of a human T lymphocyte (also called a T cell) from the immune system of a healthy donor, taken on May 24, 2010.
    • 2009
      Sung Hoon Kang, Joanna Aizenberg and Boaz Pokroy; Harvard University
      An electron microscope photograph shows self-assembling hair-like polymers around a polystyrene sphere, about two micrometers in diameter. It won first place in the National Science Foundation's 2009 International Science & Engineering Visualization Challenge.
    • 2008
      NASA
      Hurricane Ike covers more than half of Cuba. It was taken by the Expedition 17 crew aboard the International Space Station from a vantage point of 220 miles above Earth, on September 9, 2008.
    • 2007
      Gloria Kwon/NIKON Small World
      A close-up look at a double transgenic mouse embryo, just 18.5 days old. The photo won first place in Nikon's 2007 Small World Photomicrography Competition.
    • 2006
      Thierry Legault
      A photo of the International Space Station (ISS) and Space Shuttle Atlantis flying between Earth and the sun. The photo was taken from Normandie, France on Sept. 17, 2006.
    • 2005
      Charles Krebs/NIKON Small World
      A portrait of a Muscoid fly (house fly) that won first place in Nikon's 2005 Small World Photomicrography Competition.
    MORE:scienceScience and Technologynature

    Conversations