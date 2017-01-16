With their adaptive camouflage, lightning fast reflexes and venom, the cuttlefish is actually a state-of-the-art underwater predator.

The humble cuttlefish might appear to be nothing more than the lovable puppy of the seas but that’s probably got something to do with the fact you’ve never seen it hunt.

Hiding on the ocean floor, the cuttlefish can adapt its appearance to better suit the surroundings.

When an unsuspecting fish gets too close it will burst out of the sand, fire out two long feeding tentacles which both contain powerful suckers.

Once latched on some cuttlefish will then deliver a powerful venom to paralyse the fish before finally pulling it towards its beak and devouring it.

So there you have it, while they might be shy towards us, cuttlefish are about as ruthless as it gets.