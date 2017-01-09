Razer's Glorious CES Prototypes Have Been Stolen

Last week, Razer unveiled its prototype triple-monitor gaming laptop at CES . It was ludicrous, and the tech press loved it.

Now it appears someone’s nicked at least one of them.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan revealed on Facebook : “I’ve just been informed that two of our prototypes were stolen from our booth at CES today. We have filed the necessary reports and are currently working with the show management as well as law enforcement to address this issue.”

While Tan doesn’t identify the stolen prototypes, it seems likely it was Project Valerie, the bonkers laptop.

It’s not clear yet what the motives for the theft were, but Tan suggests it could be industrial espionage:

“We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.”

At the moment, the laptop is just a concept, but if Razer can get enough people excited by it they just might make it.

Tan has called on any one with knowledge of the situation to email legal@razerone.com, promising information “will be kept in the strictest of confidence”.