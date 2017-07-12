13 Reasons Why Sex On The Beach Is The Absolute Worst

If popular culture is anything to go by, sex on the beach is something that everyone should be dying to tick off their sexual bucket list as soon as possible.

But what the films, TV shows and romantic songs fail to convey is just how bloody awkward it is trying to get it on while you’re lying on a pile of sand that just wants to shred your skin into tiny pieces.

Here are 13 reasons everyone should not be having sex on the beach.

1. Worrying throughout that someone is going to recognise you.