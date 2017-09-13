Rebel Wilson has been awarded the largest payout for a defamation lawsuit in Australian history.

Earlier this year, a jury sided unanimously with the ‘Bridesmaids’ star, after she sued Bauer Media over a string of articles alleging that she had lied about her backstory on multiple occasions.

After she claimed that the articles had prevented her from furthering her Hollywood career, alleging she’d been sacked from two projects due to eight different articles, Rebel successfully sued for defamation, and on Wednesday (13 September), she was awarded A$4.5 million (£2.7 million) in damages.

Darrian Traynor via Getty Images Rebel in June, after finding out a jury had unanimously ruled in her favour

Back in June, Rebel pledged to donate any damages she received to “charity, scholarships or [investment into] the Aussie film industry to provide jobs”.

And re my defamation case win, any $'s I receive will go to charity, scholarships or invested into the Aussie film industry to provide jobs — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) June 21, 2017

I take being a role model very seriously x 🇦🇺 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) June 21, 2017

Rebel was not present in court when the decision over the amount of money she would be awarded was announced.

On Wednesday morning, she posted a series of tweets, expressing her relief that the long court case is finally over, as well as thanking fans for their support.

Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

When the jury delivered its verdict they answered every single point in my favour. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Today Justice Dixon accepted that Bauer Media subjected me to a sustained and malicious attack timed to coincide with the launch of Pitch 2 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

The judge accepted without qualification that I had an extremely high reputation and that the damage inflicted on me was substantial. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

He said the nature of the aggravated defamation and the unprecedented extent of dissemination makes vindication of particular importance. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

The judge said he knew that the info from anonymous paid source was false. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

And that Bauer Media traded recklessly on my reputation in order to boost its own profits — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Justice Dixon has awarded me a record sum and I’m extremely grateful for that. It is 4 times the Australian record. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

To me though, this case wasn’t about the money. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

I’m looking forward to helping out some great Australian charities and supporting the Oz film industry with the damages I’ve received. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Also looking forward to getting back to my career and entertaining everyone! 😊 — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Thank you again for the love and support! I am humbled x — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 13, 2017

Justin John Dixon said of the matter: “Substantial vindication can only be achieved by an award of damages that underscores that Ms Wilson’s reputation as an actress of integrity was wrongly damaged in a manner that affected her marketability in a huge worldwide marketplace.”

Her lawyer said, following Wednesday’s ruling: “The decision by Justice Dixon clearly provides [Rebel] with enormous vindication, which comes on top of the tremendous vindication that the jury verdict delivered to her. She’s going to be absolutely thrilled.”