A total of 21 Red Cross staff have been fired or resigned over alleged sexual misconduct since 2015, the charity has said, as the aid sector reels from a sex abuse scandal. The charity also said it feared some incidents had not been reported, adding that those that were “are against human dignity and we should have been more vigilant in preventing this”. Yves Daccord, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said: “Since 2015, we’ve identified 21 staff members who were either dismissed for paying for sexual services or resigned during an internal enquiry.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK via Getty Images The Red Cross said it 'should have been more vigilant'

“Another two staff members suspected of sexual misconduct did not have their contracts renewed. I am deeply saddened to report these numbers.” Daccord added he was “concerned that incidents that should be reported have not yet been reported, or were reported but not properly handled”. He did not specify where in the world the 21 staff members had been working. The Red Cross’ code of conduct forbids staff from buying sex anywhere, even where prostitution is legal. The Red Cross was not among 22 UK charities that signed an open letter, published first on HuffPost on Friday, vowing to “take every step to right our wrongs and eradicate abuse within our industry”. The signatories included Mark Goldring, the under-fire head of Oxfam UK, which is accused of failing to deal with sexual misconduct by its staff in Haiti.