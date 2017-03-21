Apple has announced a special edition red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to raise money for the fight against AIDS.
The phone comes in a red aluminium finish and celebrates the firm’s 10 year partnership with RED and the Global Fund.
Apple has released a number of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories in the past, including the iconic red iPod Nano.
But this is the first iPhone to get the RED treatment and represents the biggest tie-in to date, according to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.
“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products,” Cook said in a statement.
RED’s CEO Doborah Dugan said Apple had already contributed more than $130 million to the Global Fund as part of the RED partnership.
Proceeds from the latest tie-in will support efforts in sub-Saharan Africa to provide life-saving drugs that suppress the HIV virus.
The phones will be available to pre-order from Friday (24 March), with the 128GB 7 costing £699 and the 7 Plus with the same storage starting at £819.
In another surprise announcement, Apple revealed a new 9.7 inch iPad with a brighter Retina display and a performance upgrade.
It’s set to replace the iPad Air 2 and starts at £399. It’s also available to pre-order from Friday.