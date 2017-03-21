Apple has announced a special edition red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to raise money for the fight against AIDS.

The phone comes in a red aluminium finish and celebrates the firm’s 10 year partnership with RED and the Global Fund.

Apple has released a number of (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories in the past, including the iconic red iPod Nano.

But this is the first iPhone to get the RED treatment and represents the biggest tie-in to date, according to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.