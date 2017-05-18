Oisin Stack, who stars in the ‘EastEnders’ spin-off ‘Redwater’, has spoken out against claims the drama stereotypes Irish people.

The show - featuring Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace as Kat and Alfie Moon - is yet to air in the UK, but debuted to Irish audiences on Sunday (14 May), only for some viewers to call out its representation of Ireland.

Some criticised bosses for showing characters drinking Guinness and whisky chasers in pubs, while others also claimed actress Fionnuala Flanagan was putting on an over-the-top accent, despite actually being born in Dublin.