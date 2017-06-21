A man has been Tasered after attacking people at a London mosque with a shoe horn, police have said.

Officers said the incident at Regent’s Park mosque is not being treated as terror-related.

Police were called at around 1.20am on Wednesday and found the man waving “an item” which turned out to be a shoe horn.

He was Tasered, arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody at a central London police station.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The item being waved was found to be a shoe horn taken from the mosque.