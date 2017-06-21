A man has been Tasered after attacking people at a London mosque with a shoe horn, police have said.
Officers said the incident at Regent’s Park mosque is not being treated as terror-related.
Police were called at around 1.20am on Wednesday and found the man waving “an item” which turned out to be a shoe horn.
He was Tasered, arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody at a central London police station.
A Met Police spokesman said: “The item being waved was found to be a shoe horn taken from the mosque.
“The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related at this time. Officers are keeping an open mind regarding any motivation for the incident.”
There were no reports of anyone injured, he added.
The incident came two days after a van was driven at worshippers near the Muslim Welfare House mosque and community centre, in Finsbury Park, in the early hours of Monday.
Nine people were taken to hospital and two were treated at the scene. The group were assisting a man who had collapsed and later died. It is not clear if his death was related to the attack.
Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offences.
The Regent Park incident also comes after police announced on Tuesday that nearly 2,000 extra police officers in London are to be armed with tasers to combat the threat of terrorism and knife crime.
More than 6,400 officers, or nearly a third of London frontline officers, will be armed with the weapon.
Anyone with information about the Regents park incident is asked to contact Westminster police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.