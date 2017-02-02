Reggie ‘N’ Bollie have become the latest ‘X Factor’ casualty to be dropped by Simon Cowell’s record label.

Shortly after the duo finished in second place in the 2015 ‘X Factor’ final, they were snapped up by Syco, but they’ve now been dropped, reportedly due to low ticket sales.

The pair released their debut single ‘New Girl’ in May, and despite prominence in a Littlewoods ad campaign, the track failed to make the UK top 20, while follow-up ‘Link Up’ didn’t even chart.