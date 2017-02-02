Reggie ‘N’ Bollie have become the latest ‘X Factor’ casualty to be dropped by Simon Cowell’s record label.
Shortly after the duo finished in second place in the 2015 ‘X Factor’ final, they were snapped up by Syco, but they’ve now been dropped, reportedly due to low ticket sales.
The pair released their debut single ‘New Girl’ in May, and despite prominence in a Littlewoods ad campaign, the track failed to make the UK top 20, while follow-up ‘Link Up’ didn’t even chart.
However, the boys don’t seem particularly bothered by the blow, claiming on their Twitter page that it felt “f#cking right” to now be “independent” from the music mogul’s label.
A spokesperson for Syco has confirmed: “Reggie ‘n’ Bollie are no longer working with us. We wish the guys the best of luck for the future.”
Over the years, many ‘X Factor’ acts have been signed (and, indeed, dropped) by the label, with its current roster featuring winners Little Mix, Louisa Johnson and James Arthur, who rejoined the label last year after being dropped two years prior.
Other former ‘X Factor’ singers still at Syco include Tamera Foster - who is yet to release any music - Fleur East and Ella Henderson, as well as Saara Aalto, 5 After Midnight and *sigh* Honey G, all of whom are from the most recent series.
In a rare move, 2016 champion Matt Terry was not signed by Syco after being crowned last year’s winner, and instead made a deal with RCA Records, who currently look after Kelly Clarkson, Zayn Malik and Nicole Scherzinger.