A team of scientists have discovered what they believe to be two large Earth-like planets orbiting a star just 12-light-years away. The team, led by researchers at the University of Hertfordshire, discovered the ‘Super Earths’ orbiting the Tau Ceti solar system right within the habitable corridor known as the ‘goldilocks zone’.

University Of Hertfordshire

Calling the discovery a “milestone”, Dr Fabo Feng, research fellow at the University of Hertfordshire and lead researcher on the study, said: “We’re getting tantalisingly close to observing the correct limits required for detecting Earth-like planets.” The scientists were able to analyse the planets around star system by measuring the ‘wobble’ of the star itself as the planets orbit around it. Sun-like stars like our own are, for obvious reasons, considered our best hope of finding habitable life throughout the rest of the galaxy.