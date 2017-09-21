Researchers Have Stopped A Deadly Brain Cancer In Its Tracks In Mice

Now though, the researchers have found that if they deprive the tumour of a specific molecule that’s naturally created when brain cells fire, they can literally halt the growth of the tumour.

A high-grade glioma is a potentially lethal brain tumour that causes more deaths than any other form of brain cancer. It’s incredibly difficult to treat surgically which means that doctors often have to resort to traditional chemotherapy and radiation.

Researchers have discovered a method to halt one of the most lethal forms of brain cancer in mice.

It was only in 2015 that senior author of the paper Dr. Michelle Monje and her team discovered that these chemicals were actually causing high-grade gliomas to grow.

Since then the team, led by scientists at Stanford University, have been working on finding a way to put the brakes on, by depriving these tumours of the chemicals they need.

One of the chemicals discovered was called neuroligin-3, a protein that helps neurons communicate.

To test their theory, the team took two examples of high-grade gliomas and implanted them in two breeds of mice.

One of them was normal while the other was lacking in the gene that produces neuroligin-3. The results were stark.

In the normal mice they found that the tumour grew quickly, and substantially. In the mice lacking neuroligin-3 however, they saw no substantial growth for four and a half months, and half of those tested had their tumours remains stagnant for as long as six months.

“This study transforms our understanding of how neurons influence the growth of gliomas, and opens a new door for potential treatments,” said Jane Fountain Progam Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), which supported the research.