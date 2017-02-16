A Huge Reservoir Of Melting Carbon Has Been Discovered Under The US

More than 200 miles beneath the western US lies a a vast reservoir of melting carbon the size of Mexico.

That’s the extraordinary conclusion of a new study involving the world’s largest array of seismic sensors.

Scientists now think the Earth’s upper mantle may contain 100 trillion metric tons of CO 2 , dwarfing annual emissions by a factor of 10,000.

“We might not think of the deep structure of the Earth as linked to climate change above us, but this discovery not only has implications for subterranean mapping but also for our future atmosphere,” said Dr Sash Hier-Majumder at Royal Holloway.