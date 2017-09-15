We’ve all been there: you’re craving a packet of crisps, you open the bag and you’re disappointed with the lack of actual crisps inside.

Now, research has revealed the amount of air crisp manufacturers add to packets in order to inflate them, but all is not as it seems.

Rather than attempting to pull the wool over our eyes with half-empty packets, manufacturers reportedly add air to packets to preserve the freshness of crisps.

It may sound like baloney, but the independent study confirmed that packets with the most air added did in fact keep crips from going stale for the longest period of time.

The research, by appliance manufacturers CDA Appliances, measured the amount of air in some of the nation’s favourite crisps, with the below results.