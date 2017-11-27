Revealed: The Secret KGB Family Story Of Russia's Ambassador To The US

He is Russia’s most famous ambassador. In the spring, summer and autumn of 2016 Sergei Kislyak – Moscow’s long-time envoy to the United States - was a ubiquitous figure. He met with Jared Kushner, Michael Flynn, Carter Page and Jeff Sessions. All of whom subsequently struggled to remember these encounters, as if they had happened in a magical fog. He attended the Republican party convention in Cleveland. A large, avuncular-looking figure with snow white hair, his frame filling out his jackets, he was hard to miss.

In May 2017 the ambassador met President Trump in the White House, together with Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s veteran foreign minister. The previous day Trump had fired FBI chief James Comey. This, Trump told his visitors, had “taken off” the pressure he felt over Russia. Comey was “a nut job”. Trump’s optimism was misplaced. The meeting, nevertheless, was warm: handshakes, smiles, and photographs taken not by an American but by the Russian foreign ministry’s official photographer.

When I was writing my new book on Trump and Russia – Collusion – something in Kislyak’s biography struck me as odd. There was no mention of his parents. Merely a line that he came from a Soviet “Ukrainian family”. Who were they? I made inquiries. Sources – in Ukraine and elsewhere – reported back. Missing from Kislyak’s CV was a sensitive detail. Kislyak’s his father, Ivan Petrovich Kislyak was a legendary spy and KGB officer. He retired from intelligence work as a KGB major general.

The Kislyaks were indeed Ukrainian. Ivan Petrovich was born in the village of Terny, in the Poltava region of Soviet central Ukraine. He came from humble origins. Ivan’s father - Kislyak’s grandfather - worked in the local sugar factory. The family lived in a modest wooden house on Sovietskaya ulitsa, Soviet Street.

In the 1940s, Ivan Petrovich took part in operations against Ukrainian nationalists fighting the Red Army. After the war, he joined the MGB, the forerunner to the KGB. In 1949 he was assigned to the personal bodyguard of Lavrenti Beria, Stalin’s brutal and depraved security chief. Sergey Kislyak was born in Moscow a year later.

According to my sources, Kislyak Senior gained a reputation inside the service for good fortune. He was moved to other duties two years before Beria was arrested in the summer of 1953. Beria was secretly tried, and executed. The KGB later sent Kislyak to western and southern Europe: to Greece, Portugal, France, and Spain. His codename was Maisky. (This was the name of Stalin’s famous ambassador to London, Ivan Maisky, whose diaries are an invaluable source of information on British foreign policy during the appeasement and early war years).