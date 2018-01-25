Revealed: The Worst Sandwiches For The Environment

Your daily shop-bought butty might be delicious but, according to a new study rating the carbon footprint of the nation’s favourite sandwiches, buying ready-made is definitely not good for the planet.

Researchers from the University of Manchester have found that prepackaged sarnies containing cheese, prawns or pork – such as bacon, ham or sausages – are bad news for the environment. And the worst is the ‘all-day breakfast’ sandwich featuring egg, bacon and sausage which generates 1,441 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 eq.) - roughly the same emissions as driving a car for 12 miles.

Sandwiches made at home are better for the planet, the researchers found, with the humble ham and cheese sarnie proving to be most environmentally-friendly of the nation’s favourites. Specifically a sandwich made from 58g of bread, 8g of ham, 20g of cheese and 13g of mayo.