Richard Ayoade’s has entered the race to replace Peter Capaldi in ‘Doctor Who’, according to reports.
The ‘IT Crowd’ star has been named as a surprise contender to be the next Doctor, in a report in The Sun.
They have claimed he has caught the eye of bosses, who believe he could bring something different to the role after Peter departs at the end of the current series.
A source told the paper: “Richard is very highly thought of in the industry and is well liked.
“Beeb bosses have discussed him as an option to replace Peter as they think he would bring something different to the role.
“The final decision is still some way off and it’s all to play for. He’s very much seen as a Channel 4 poster boy so tempting him away would be something of a coup.”
A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.
Richard was previously linked to the ‘Great British Bake Off’ hosting role, prior to Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig being announced as Mel and Sue’s replacements.
He was later announced as the new host of ‘The Crystal Maze’, which is returning for a new series on Channel 4 later this year.
Meanwhile, many stars from Doctor Who’s past have spoken out in favour of a woman getting the role.
However, it seems this could still be a long way off, with recent reports claiming that show bosses were hoping to cast a younger man, in keeping with David Tennant’s successful time in the lead role.
‘Fleabag’ star Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently ruled herself out, after being linked to the job.
