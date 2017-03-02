All Sections
    02/03/2017 11:41 GMT | Updated 02/03/2017 12:21 GMT

    Richard Blackwood Claims 'EastEnders' Cast Have 'No Idea' When Danny Dyer Is Returning

    It seems the soap's stars are still in the dark.

    ’EastEnders’ star Richard Blackwood has claimed the cast are in the dark about Danny Dyer’s current break from the soap

    The Vincent Hubbard actor has revealed his co-stars have not been told when Danny will be back on set, amid on-going reports about both his private and professional lives. 

    BBC
    Richard Blackwood and Danny Dyer

    Speaking to The Sun, Richard said: “I’ve got no idea when Danny is coming back to work.

    “It’s not been mentioned, and to be honest we are just getting on with things.

    “We’re professionals and we’re getting on with the job.”

    A source previously claimed that Danny wouldn’t be away from Albert Square for too long, stating: “It’s a matter of weeks and not months.”

    The actor, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, is currently in South Africa, after bosses gave him an extended break from the BBC soap.

    After news of his hiatus went public, producers were forced to fight off fought off claims that his break has been enforced

    Another of Danny’s co-stars, Adam Woodyatt, also refuted claims Danny’s behaviour on-set had been out of line.

    Denying reports they had argued over recent comments Danny made about his acting skills in an interview with Radio Times, the Ian Beale actor told the Daily Star: “This is news to me considering Danny and I had a great chat before he went on his break.

    “As Danny would say, it’s pony.”

    Conversations