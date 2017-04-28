A British inventor has demonstrated his Iron Man-style flight suit on the shores of Vancouver harbour.
Richard Browning took to the air on Thursday (27 April) in a brief flight for an audience of attendees at TED’s annual conference.
“The hypothesis was that the human mind and body, if properly augmented, could achieve some pretty cool stuff,” Browning told the crowd, AFP reported.
The prototype suit, which consists of a series of thrusters attached to Browning’s arms and back, was unveiled last month.
Browning, a former Royal Marine Reservist, has founded a company, Gravity Industries, to develop the ‘Daedalus’ suit.
When the suit was announced in March, Browning said: “Daedalus is simply the beginning of a core technology that has endless potential in aviation, commercial and entertainment applications.”
The firm has said it will launch a series A investment round this year.