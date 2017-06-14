Jeremy Clarkson has revealed how Richard Hammond’s recent accident has affected filming for the second series of ‘The Grand Tour’.
Over the weekend, Richard was airlifted to a Swiss hospital after a stunt went wrong, and he’s since undergone surgery on his knee.
While he’s still recovering, co-presenter Jeremy has admitted that the incident has thrown things into chaos behind the scenes.
Writing on Drive Tribe, the ex-‘Top Gear’ host said: “Many of you have been asking if Hammond’s broken knee will affect the filming for season two of the Grand Tour. And the short answer is: yes.
“As I write, James May is sitting in the hell hole that is Gatwick Airport waiting for a budget airline to take him to a shoot that Hammond should have been doing.
“Meanwhile, I’ve been up since dawn, rewriting all of the scripts and ideas we had to accommodate the fact that Hammond can’t drive for the next few months.”
Jeremy previously used the site to describe his eyewitness account of the accident, during which the Rimac supercar Richard was driving careered off the road, flipping multiple times before bursting into flames.
Although Richard was able to leap from the car before the fire started, Jeremy admitted afterwards that initially he and the crew had no idea whether he’d made it out alive.
After making it safely to hospital, Richard offered fans a video update from his hospital bed, during which he also apologised to his wife and daughters, having previously said that his days of dangerous stunts were behind him.
The second series of ‘The Grand Tour’ is expected to begin streaming on Amazon Prime later this year.