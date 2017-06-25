Richard Hammond has shown fans he’s still in high spirits, despite a recent accident on the set of ‘The Grand Tour’ that ended in him being airlifted to hospital.

Earlier this month, fans feared the worst when the Rimac supercar Richard was driving while filming series two of the Amazon Prime show careered off the road, flipping multiple times before bursting into flames.

Fortunately, Richard was able to jump out of the car before the blaze started, but he was then taken to a hospital in Switzerland, where he underwent surgery on his knee.

Now in recovery, he’s now shared a new video which shows the various ways he’s been able to soup up his wheelchair, including special holders for his crutches and what he describes as “a massively improved ignition”.

YouTube Richard Hammond

Before riding off, he says: “It’s the way forward. The future. Oh yeah!”

Co-presenter and one of the creators of ‘The Grand Tour’ Jeremy Clarkson recently opened up about how Richard’s accident had affected things behind the scenes.

Writing on Drive Tribe, Jeremy explained: “As I write, James May is sitting in the hell hole that is Gatwick Airport waiting for a budget airline to take him to a shoot that Hammond should have been doing.