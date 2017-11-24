Poland’s state-run news agency PAP announced the news on Wednesday and quoted Spencer condemning the ban: “I’m being treated like a criminal by the Polish government. It’s just insane.

He added: “I haven’t done anything. What are they accusing me of?”

AP said Spencer planned to contest the ban.

Last month, Poland expressed its opposition to Spencer’s plan to attend a seminar organised around the country’s independence day and an international right-wing conference.