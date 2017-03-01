Rihanna And Dior Have Teamed Up To Raise Money For Charity With This Feminist T-Shirt

The 29-year-old pop icon has teamed up with Dior to raise funds for her non-profit organisation, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), which funds and facilitates education and healthcare access for disadvantaged people, as well as coordinating emergency response programs globally.

Less than 24 hours after Rihanna was awarded Harvard’s Humanitarian Of The Year 2017 award , the pop star has proven her commitment to philanthropic work by announcing yet another charitable collaboration.

The fashion brand confirmed that a percentage of proceeds from of the ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ slogan t-shirt, inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi, will be donated towards Rihanna’s ongoing humanitarian work.

Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri said in a statement: “My position in a house as influential as Dior, but also my role as a mother, reminds me every day of my responsibilities and the importance of my actions.”

The top appeared on the catwalk for Chiuri’s first collection, and has been at the top of all our wishlists ever since.

Although it will be available in the UK Bond Street shop from this week, the t-shirt is currently retailing for $710 in the USA, so you might need to scrape together a few pennies before thinking about making this political fashion statement.