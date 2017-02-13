Although she didn’t actually set foot on stage once during the entire night, Rihanna somehow managed to steal the show at the Grammys on Sunday (12 February).

Yes, from the comfort of her seat at the awards show, the ‘Work’ singer was still able to make sure all eyes were on her at various points during the course of the evening.

First of all, there was the moment she was caught on camera telling her friend early in the evening that she thought it was “time for another shot”...