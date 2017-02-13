Although she didn’t actually set foot on stage once during the entire night, Rihanna somehow managed to steal the show at the Grammys on Sunday (12 February).
Yes, from the comfort of her seat at the awards show, the ‘Work’ singer was still able to make sure all eyes were on her at various points during the course of the evening.
First of all, there was the moment she was caught on camera telling her friend early in the evening that she thought it was “time for another shot”...
...and was then seen actually taking a swig from a bejeweled hip flask she’d brought specially for the occasion.
Although she never actually made it on stage, Rihanna was up for an impressive eight awards at this year’s Grammys, though it seemed winning any of them was the furthest thing from her mind.
This was never more evident than when the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album was dished out, and she was seen talking all the way through the announcement, and applying some lip balm as Beyoncé made her way onto the stage.
Still, she clearly had no animosity towards the Queen Bey, who she was later spotted blowing kisses to.
She also grabbed the opportunity to steal a moment with the Princess herself, Blue Ivy (which we’re a little bit jealous about, in all honesty).
The Carters aren’t the only ones who grabbed Rih’s attention during the Grammys, though, even giving her pal Katy Perry a standing ovation for her debut performance of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which ended in a clear political message.
She also had clear sympathy for Adele, when the ‘Hello’ singer was forced to restart her tribute to George Michael in the middle of a performance, due to technical issues.
And then there was the fabulous moment she was caught Facetiming her friend in the middle of a performance.
Rih, we love you. Never change.
Sadly for Rihanna, despite her eight nominations, she came away from the ceremony empty-handed.
Beyoncé, who received nine nods at this year’s Grammys, missed out on the top three prizes, with Adele claiming she “couldn’t accept” her Album Of The Year award because she felt ‘Lemonade’ was a more deserving recipient.