    Rihanna Is On The Cover Of Vogue Arabia And We Are All Here For It

    Shooketh!

    27/10/2017 12:54 BST | Updated 9 hours ago

    Rihanna shared her first Vogue Arabia cover with her Twitter followers the morning of the 27 October and the post garnered 19,000 retweets within just a few hours.

    The international superstar is depicted wearing a headdress not too dissimilar to one worn by the legendary Egyptian Queen, Nefertiti. 

    The magazine also shared a short teaser video on Twitter, with the caption:

    “Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia. #VogueArabiaXRihanna

    Naturally, fans are loving this collaboration, as can be seen in the countless meme-infused comments and retweets. 

    But one Twitter user’s reaction speaks for us all.

    To say we cannot wait to see the complete set of images would be an understatement. 

    A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on

     The shoot was shot by photographer Greg Kadel.

