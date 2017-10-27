Rihanna shared her first Vogue Arabia cover with her Twitter followers the morning of the 27 October and the post garnered 19,000 retweets within just a few hours.
The international superstar is depicted wearing a headdress not too dissimilar to one worn by the legendary Egyptian Queen, Nefertiti.
The magazine also shared a short teaser video on Twitter, with the caption:
“Thousands of years apart, two iconic women will finally meet in the pages of Vogue Arabia.
#VogueArabiaXRihanna”
Naturally, fans are loving this collaboration, as can be seen in the countless meme-infused comments and retweets.
But one Twitter user’s reaction speaks for us all.
To say we cannot wait to see the complete set of images would be an understatement.
The shoot was shot by photographer Greg Kadel.