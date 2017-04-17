Rihanna's Coachella Outfit Is About As Ridiculous (And Glittery) As They Come

When choosing what to wear to a festival, it’s safe to say: the sparklier the better.
But Rihanna has taken the trend and put her own fabulous spin on it, sporting a head-turning look to Califonia’s Coachella festival.
The singer sported a head-to-toe sparkly catsuit underneath the more traditional festival attire of cut-off denim shorts and a vest top - Gucci, naturally.
The LA festival is as much about celeb-spotting and fashion, as it is about the music.
That’s why Rihanna’s caption is so brilliant: “I can’t go home yet, cuz enough people ain’t seen my outfit”
While she wasn’t performing at the festival, she still made sure she stole the show - revealing a terrifying twist to her look...
As if the clothes weren’t enough, the ‘Werk’ singer paired the glittery number with some equally sparkly sunglasses.
Never change Rih-Rih.