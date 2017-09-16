Robbie Williams has opened up about the night he first met his wife, Ayda Field, revealing that they had a somewhat unconventional first encounter.

The pair were introduced by a mutual friend in 2006, when - by his own admission - Robbie was using drugs and had “sat on a sofa, ate potato chips and chocolate, got fat and grew a beard”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Robbie and Ayda in February

With some encouragement from the pal, Robbie invited Ayda to his LA home and she arrived after a party.

However, when their date didn’t go too well, the former Take That star escorted her back to the bash - which is where things took an odd turn.

Speaking to the Sun, Robbie explained: “It’s a tech party with tech people. It was like Revenge of the Nerds.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the pair clicked and started a relationship, before going on to get married four years later.

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters Robbie on stage during his 2006 tour Close Encounters

Robbie went into rehab into 2007 and no longer takes class A drugs or drinks alcohol.

He has previously opened up about the level his drug problem reached and said in 2009 (via Daily Mail): “I would do 20 Vicodin in a night. I might have been 24 hours away from dying.

“Then I’d take Adderall, which was like speed for people with ADHD. I’d be doing colossal, heart-stopping amounts of that.

“You can buy Sativa, which is basically LSD for five minutes. It’s powerful stuff. That’s where I was. You try your best to balance them off against each other but you never manage it.”

