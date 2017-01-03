Robbie has now responded to all the fuss in his typical cheeky fashion, with a video on Instagram that pokes fun at the whole thing:

Wiping the slate clean for 2017 @robbiewilliams #😂 #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday A video posted by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:01am PST

The clip was posted by his wife Ayda Field, alongside the jokey caption: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017.”

In the video, Robbie is seen wishing a relative a Happy New Year, before then reaching for a bottle of hand sanister that he keeps nearby.

Robbie Williams sanitising his hand after touching the public is the most hysterical start to a new year ever. The year of memes commences pic.twitter.com/zXb3c3Dyp5 — Zoe London (@zoelondondj) January 1, 2017

The former Take That star seemed to enjoy himself during the gig, and also lived up to his cheeky troublemaker reputation by encouraging the crowd to swear, despite the Beeb’s strict rules.

2017 is set to be a big year for Robbie, as in March he’ll receive the Brits Icon Award, for his huge contributions to the British music landscape.

