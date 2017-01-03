Robbie Williams unexpectedly made headlines earlier this week, when his over-zealous use of hand sanitiser amused fans on New Year’s Eve.
The star was seeing in 2017 by performing on the BBC’s ‘Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live’ and eagle-eyed viewers at home spotted that he was very quick in reaching for the anti-bacterial soap, after touching members of the crowd.
Robbie has now responded to all the fuss in his typical cheeky fashion, with a video on Instagram that pokes fun at the whole thing:
The clip was posted by his wife Ayda Field, alongside the jokey caption: “Wiping the slate clean for 2017.”
In the video, Robbie is seen wishing a relative a Happy New Year, before then reaching for a bottle of hand sanister that he keeps nearby.
The former Take That star seemed to enjoy himself during the gig, and also lived up to his cheeky troublemaker reputation by encouraging the crowd to swear, despite the Beeb’s strict rules.
2017 is set to be a big year for Robbie, as in March he’ll receive the Brits Icon Award, for his huge contributions to the British music landscape.