    02/02/2018 11:37 GMT

    Robbie Williams Reveals Plans to Ditch ‘Angels’ From His Next Live Tour

    He's mixing things up.

    Robbie Williams has revealed he’s going to ditch ‘Angels’ from his future live shows, in favour of performing some lesser-known hits.

    The ballad is usually a staple at Robbie’s gigs, but after receiving feedback from fans, he’s decided to mix things up a bit.

    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
    Robbie Williams

    Speaking to the Daily Star, the singer explained that he often struggles to get through a performance of ‘Angels’, admitting: “I have to hold myself together or I could cry at everything and look pathetic.

    “There are people who put posters up before ‘Angels’ about their mum or dad who died and I think ‘Oh God, I am going to cry’. It did affect me.”

    “People want an ‘Under The Radar’ gig and I will do it,” Robbie continued. “Seeing the comments on YouTube I got to revel in the fact they meant a lot to people; I like my ego being stroked and it’s a lot of fun.”

    Robbie’s most recent tour, ‘The Heavy Entertainment Show’, saw him perform 42 concerts around the world, and the set included 25 songs and a huge acapella section.

    It wasn’t all smooth-sailing though and he was forced to cancel a handful of dates after suffering a health scare.

    Opening up about what happened, when he suddenly felt unwell midway through a concert in Zurich last September, he later said: “My left arm went numb and I couldn’t stop dribbling out of the side of my mouth.

    “I had a headache and I was also having trouble breathing. I couldn’t get a full breath.”

    Conversations