A robot has broken the world record for solving a Rubik’s cube, completing the fiendish task in just 0.637 seconds.

To put that in context, it takes 0.3-0.4 seconds to blink – so the record-breaking machine really can crack the cube faster than you can blink twice.

Known as ‘Sub1 Reloaded’, the robot was developed by Infineon, a German tech company, and was supported by a microcomputer.