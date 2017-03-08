A robot has broken the world record for solving a Rubik’s cube, completing the fiendish task in just 0.637 seconds.
To put that in context, it takes 0.3-0.4 seconds to blink – so the record-breaking machine really can crack the cube faster than you can blink twice.
Known as ‘Sub1 Reloaded’, the robot was developed by Infineon, a German tech company, and was supported by a microcomputer.
The elusive feat was achieved at the Electronica Trade Fair in Munich late last year, but Guinness World Record has only recently confirmed it.
‘Guinness World Records has spent some time carefully reviewing the evidence, including ensuring that the cube and the pre-scrambling met all WCA standards, before confirming the new record today,’ the organisation said.
The previous record stood at 0.887 seconds. Meanwhile, the human record stands at just under 5 seconds. It was set by a 14-year-old in 2015.