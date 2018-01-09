A clothes-folding robot called Foldimate, which is being shown at the Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas this week, has gone straight to the top of our technology wish lists. The machine (which bares a strong resemblance to the humble office printer) is able to fold a whole basket of laundry in one go. Don’t believe us? Just look at this wizardry.

All you have to do is feed the individual items into the top tray, and wait ten seconds, and it claims to be able to do a whole pile in four minutes. The perfect window of time to put the kettle on. We all know that one of the most boring parts of being an adult is having to make sure you have clean clothes to wear every day of the week (yes, including underwear). But the whole process of washing, drying, ironing and putting them away really is time consuming, and quite honestly feels like a never ending cycle. So anything that helps lighten the load (or just do the job for us while we watch Black Mirror) is welcome in our home.

It can take any items of clothing - tops, trousers, underwear - bed linen or towels, and can be adjusted for sizes ranging from children’s clothes all the way up to adult XXL. And it’s even good for the environment, and your electricity bill, with electrical consumption estimated to be low (approximately 110v to 240v). People on Twitter have been quick to voice their support for the nifty device.

That's my new dream machine! 😉👍🔌 https://t.co/ZYCengpCT6 — Pierre Russo (@russo_pierre) January 8, 2018

Yes absolutely 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ — Deanna (@DeannaMarissa1) January 8, 2018

Although others had concerns about the device malfunctioning.

The second this thing had a printer-like jam and ate one of my $700 designer sweaters, I would lose my mind! — Stephanie G. (@StephanieElizaG) January 9, 2018