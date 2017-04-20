TECH

Staggering Slow-Motion Footage Shows Rocket Lighting Up

Oscar Williams Tech reporter

A YouTuber has captured spectacular, slow-motion footage of the moment a model rocket lights up.

Matt Mikka filmed the process at 1,500 and 4,000 frames per second in order to secure the best possible view.

Rockets either burn liquid or solid fuel to form propellant gas that generates the force which pushes them forward.

In this instance, Mikka uses a model rocket with solid fuel and a transparent case to expose the dramatic process.

