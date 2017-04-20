A YouTuber has captured spectacular, slow-motion footage of the moment a model rocket lights up.
Matt Mikka filmed the process at 1,500 and 4,000 frames per second in order to secure the best possible view.
Rockets either burn liquid or solid fuel to form propellant gas that generates the force which pushes them forward.
In this instance, Mikka uses a model rocket with solid fuel and a transparent case to expose the dramatic process.
More:Uk Science Uk Space
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK TECH
Newsletter
Advertisement