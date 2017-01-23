Rod Stewart Hosting The Scottish Cup Draw Is Guaranteed To Put A Smile On Your Face

Sir Rod Stewart clearly had a whale of a time over the weekend, as he helped present the Scottish Cup fifth round draw.
The crooner and lifelong football devotee was a special guest at the draw, which was streamed live on the tournament’s Facebook page, along with player-turned-manager Alan Stubbs.
However, Sir Rod wound up stealing the spotlight from the draw itself, thanks to his sheer enthusiasm.
Viewers were quick to pick up on his excited behaviour, as he gave a flourish each time he went to retrieve a ball for the draw, and even cheering when certain teams were drawn.
Through their giggles, fans even suggested that Sir Rod may have enjoyed a tipple or two before the draw began:
We reckon a bacon sandwich and two paracetemol could be in order in the Stewart household this morning...
The Huffington Post UK has contacted a spokesperson for Sir Rod for comment.
The ‘Hot Legs’ singer’s love of football goes way back, and before making it big as a singer, he’d dreamed of becoming a professional player.
While that wasn’t the career he wound up pursuing, he does occasionally get to merge his two passions, as kicking footballs into the crowd is one of the most famous aspects of his live shows even today.
Watch the draw in full in the video above, with Sir Rod’s appearance beginning at around the 18:00 mark.