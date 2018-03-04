Sir Roger Bannister, the first athlete to run a sub-four minute mile, has died aged 88.

The record-breaking runner died in Oxford, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Bannister achieved the feat in three minutes and 59.4 seconds at Oxford’s Iffley Road sports ground on 6 May 1954.

The 25-year-old was studying medicine at the University of Oxford at the time.

Bannister’s record stood for just 46 days, beaten by Australian John Landy, but it nevertheless marked a milestone in athletics.