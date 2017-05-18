Rolf Harris To Be Released From Prison On Friday

Rolf Harris is to be released from prison on Friday, a court has heard.

The Australia-born former television star, 87, has been appearing by videolink at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is standing trial accused of indecent assault.

Judge Deborah Taylor told the jury on Thursday that the defendant would be released from Stafford Prison on Friday and he would therefore appear in court in person on bail for the remainder of the trial.