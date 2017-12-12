A daredevil climbing enthusiast has achieved a posthumous fame after unwittingly filming himself plunging 62 floors to his death.

Wu Yongnin, who had more than 60,000 followers on his Weibo account, was hoping to win a prize of £11,000 while filming a stunt atop Huayuan Hua Centre in Changsa, central China.

Footage revealed Wu, who had martial arts training, doing pull-ups when he seemed to lose his strength, then his grip before falling on 8 November. (The video above does not show his fall.)

His death was confirmed this week by his girlfriend in a post on Weibo – China’s equivalent to Twitter.