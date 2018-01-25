The number of people sleeping rough on the streets of England has reached the highest level since current records began - with figures rising 15% during the last year.

According to Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data released on Thursday, an estimated 4,751 people were sleeping rough in the autumn of 2017 - 617 more than during the autumn of 2016.

So how can you help? Here are a few things to consider, according to professionals.

Ask yourself, does the person need emergency help?

1) If the person in question is under age or is sleeping rough with a child in their care, this is a matter to refer to the police immediately as local authorities have a legal obligation to provide shelter to children.

2) If the person is in need of urgent medical attention - for example, if they have an open wound or appear to be seriously ill - calling 999 for an ambulance will get them professional help, and quickly.

3) Another immediate concern, especially in cold conditions, is where the person is set to spend the next few hours. Day shelters offering food and clothing and - usually during the winter months - night shelters that offer safe, warm sleeping areas, are in operation in many areas, so Google those operating in your area.

Will they be outside in sub-zero temperatures?

During extremely cold weather - specifically, when temperatures fall to zero degrees or lower for three days - special measures come into action with the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

When this comes into force, the local authority and other organisations in the area will work to offer extra temporary accommodation where possible.

Your local authority’s housing options number - usually easy to find online - can give you more information on whether SWEP is in place and what local shelter options are available.