Rowan Atkinson is set to become a dad for the third time.
The actor, 62, is reportedly expecting his first child with his girlfriend Louise Ford, 33, according to The Telegraph.
Atkinson is already dad to Ben, 23, and Lily, 21, with his former wife Sunetra Sastry.
A source told the Sunday People: “Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can’t wait for their new arrival.
“It’s a very happy time for them both.”
The baby is rumoured to be expected by the end of this year.
Also on HuffPost
Pregnant Celebrities 2017