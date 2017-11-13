All Sections
    Rowan Atkinson's Girlfriend Louise Ford Reportedly Expecting Couple's First Child Together

    The actor already has two children from his previous marriage.

    13/11/2017 10:32 GMT

    Rowan Atkinson is set to become a dad for the third time.

    The actor, 62, is reportedly expecting his first child with his girlfriend Louise Ford, 33, according to The Telegraph

    Atkinson is already dad to Ben, 23, and Lily, 21, with his former wife Sunetra Sastry.

    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

    A source told the Sunday People: “Rowan and Louise are over the moon and can’t wait for their new arrival.

    “It’s a very happy time for them both.”

    The baby is rumoured to be expected by the end of this year.

