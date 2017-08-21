A shocking video of a sheep being thrown over a fence has sparked an RSPCA appeal for information after being viewed thousands of times on social media.
In the video, the man can be seen carrying the sheep by the fleece down a country lane before throwing the animal into the field.
As the animal struggles to stand up, sustaining what appears to be a broken leg, laughter can be heard on the video.
It is believed the video was filmed in Stoke-on-Trent.
The clip has been retweeted more than 6,000 times, with the area’s Labour MP Gareth Snell responding to requests on social media to look into the incident.
The RSPCA said it does not have any more information at this stage, but is urging people to come forward.
Rachel Butler, spokeswoman for the RSPCA in the Midlands, said: “This is upsetting footage to watch.
“It clearly shows a man throw a sheep over a fence into a field, followed by laughing.
“The sheep lands on its back and appears to have what looks like a broken leg.
“The animal is obviously struggling to stand up and walk.
“It isn’t clear in the video if the sheep sustained the injury as a result of being thrown in the video or whether the animal was already injured, but we are keen to find out the circumstances behind this recording.
“There must be someone who recognises the people in the video.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018. All calls are treated with complete confidence.