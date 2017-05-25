Rufus Hound has been forced to apologise for suggesting Theresa May let the Manchester bombing happen to boost her poll ratings.

The comedian had picked up on a now-deleted tweet from someone else which said:

“Given that the attacker was known to MI5, the timing seems fortunate for May that an attack ‘slips through’ as Labour are making progress...”

Hound then added his own commentary with the hashtag #reichstagFire in reference to the arson attack on the German Parliament building in 1933 gave Hitler the justification to brutally crack down on his political opponents.