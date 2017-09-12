Russell Brand says he wants to patch things up with his ex-wife Katy Perry, five years after they split.

The actor and comedian married the US pop star in 2010, but the pair divorced after just 14 months.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, the 42-year old insists he has no regrets about his marriage to Katy, and admits he’d like to reconcile with his ex-wife.

JB Lacroix via Getty Images Katy and Russell

“It was a very important and lovely time in my life,” he says. “I don’t regret being married to Katy at all. I have very positive feelings about that whole experience and Katy is an extraordinary woman.”

Asked if he can see a day when the pair could be friends, he replied: “Oh yeah, I hope so. I’m willing and open for reconciliation, any kind. Because if we can’t overcome our relatively trivial personal disputes in this world, what hope is there for us?”

Alo Ceballos via Getty Images Russell with his wife, Laura Gallacher.

Russell has since become a father to one-year-old daughter Mabel, with his wife, Scottish lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher.

He credits having his daughter with making him a feminist.

“It would have been a bit rich to call myself a feminist before,” he explains. “But having Mabel has made me one in a very simple way.

“I couldn’t consider the idea of being a woman before and now I can. And the thought that my daughter would be restricted, held down in any way or disqualified on the basis of her gender is one I really don’t care for at all.”

The full interview appears in this week’s Grazia, on sale now.

Grazia

Messiest Celebrity Divorces