Russian Jet Downed By Syrian Rebels Captured In Fiery Video

Syrian rebels said on Saturday that they had brought down a Russian warplane in an area of northern Syria that has seen heavy air strikes, and two rebel sources said they had captured the pilot who was badly injured.

A rebel source told Reuters the Sukhoi plane was shot down over Khan al-Subl town near the city of Saraqeb, close to a major highway that has come under fierce air attack and attempts to advance on the ground by the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias.

Two rebel sources said the pilot was badly injured after escaping the crash by parachute.

A third rebel source said he was killed.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said rebel fractions had shot down a Sukhoi 25 and that the pilot had escaped the crash by parachute, before being captured.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian or Syrian armies.