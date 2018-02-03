All Sections
    • NEWS
    03/02/2018 16:57 GMT

    Russian Jet Downed By Syrian Rebels Captured In Fiery Video

    The fate of the pilot is unclear.

    STRINGER Iraq / Reuters
    The Russian war place was said to be a Sukhoi 25, as seen above at a military airbase in Baghdad

    Syrian rebels said on Saturday that they had brought down a Russian warplane in an area of northern Syria that has seen heavy air strikes, and two rebel sources said they had captured the pilot who was badly injured.

    A rebel source told Reuters the Sukhoi plane was shot down over Khan al-Subl town near the city of Saraqeb, close to a major highway that has come under fierce air attack and attempts to advance on the ground by the Syrian army and Iranian-backed militias.

    Two rebel sources said the pilot was badly injured after escaping the crash by parachute.

    A third rebel source said he was killed.

    Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said rebel fractions had shot down a Sukhoi 25 and that the pilot had escaped the crash by parachute, before being captured. 

    There was no immediate comment from the Russian or Syrian armies.

