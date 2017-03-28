All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/03/2017 14:15 BST

    Ruth Langsford Sets The Record Straight After *That* Mother's Day Social Media Faux Pas

    🙈 🙈 🙈

    Ruth Langsford has opened up about a rather embarrassing incident that took place over the weekend, when she accidentally shared an explicit picture on Twitter.

    The TV star meant to share a snap of herself with her mum and her sister, as a Mother’s Day tribute, but was unaware that her camera roll was visible at the bottom - which unfortunately featured an x-rated meme.

    Speaking on ‘Loose Women’, Ruth has set the record straight, explaining how she made the mistake.

    She told her fellow panelists: “I was trying to find a pic of my mum and I zoomed in and screenshot it, but what I didn’t realise is that when you get sent those rude and amusing pictures on Whatsapp, it automatically gets saved into your camera roll.

    “So when I took the screenshot, you could see the image at the bottom of the screen.

    “Those photos at the bottom of the picture were just in my camera roll. I blame the girlfriend who sends me those things. You know who you are.”

    Julian Parker via Getty Images
    Ruth Lansgford 

    For anyone who wasn’t aware what happened, Ruth added: “The picture was of the male anatomy.”

    Oh dear.

    The ‘This Morning’ host subsequently removed the Twitter post and replaced it with a new one when her mistake was pointed out but unfortunately, it was a little too late.

    Ruth isn’t the first star to make a social media faux pas, and we’re sure she won’t be the last either.

    Caroline Flack previously hit headline after sharing a little more than she intended, while Louise Thompson’s boyfriend claimed she had been hacked when a seriously graphic image was posted on her Instagram.

    'Loose Women': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktvdaytime tvLoose Womenruth langsford

    Conversations