Ruth Langsford Sets The Record Straight After *That* Mother's Day Social Media Faux Pas

Ruth Langsford has opened up about a rather embarrassing incident that took place over the weekend, when she accidentally shared an explicit picture on Twitter. The TV star meant to share a snap of herself with her mum and her sister, as a Mother’s Day tribute, but was unaware that her camera roll was visible at the bottom - which unfortunately featured an x-rated meme.

My lovely Mum & sister. Thinking of those who no longer have their Mum.....you'll always have your memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Up2STCKN52 — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) March 26, 2017

Speaking on ‘Loose Women’, Ruth has set the record straight, explaining how she made the mistake. She told her fellow panelists: “I was trying to find a pic of my mum and I zoomed in and screenshot it, but what I didn’t realise is that when you get sent those rude and amusing pictures on Whatsapp, it automatically gets saved into your camera roll. “So when I took the screenshot, you could see the image at the bottom of the screen. “Those photos at the bottom of the picture were just in my camera roll. I blame the girlfriend who sends me those things. You know who you are.”

Julian Parker via Getty Images Ruth Lansgford

For anyone who wasn’t aware what happened, Ruth added: “The picture was of the male anatomy.” Oh dear. The ‘This Morning’ host subsequently removed the Twitter post and replaced it with a new one when her mistake was pointed out but unfortunately, it was a little too late. Ruth isn’t the first star to make a social media faux pas, and we’re sure she won’t be the last either. Caroline Flack previously hit headline after sharing a little more than she intended, while Louise Thompson’s boyfriend claimed she had been hacked when a seriously graphic image was posted on her Instagram.