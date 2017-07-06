Ryan Gosling Tipped To Play A Young Willy Wonka In New Prequel Film

Ryan Gosling is being tipped to take on an iconic role, with reports claiming he will play Willy Wonka in an all-new prequel film.

Hollywood execs are currently looking to find an actor to take on the part, which was first made famous by the great Gene Wilder, and it seems Ryan is on their shortlist.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Ryan Gosling

Website That Hashtag Show claims Ryan himself expressed an interest in playing the chocolate factory owner and it looks as though Warner Bros, who are making the movie, may well have been listening.

The movie has been in the works since late 2016 and in October of last year Variety revealed that ’Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ producer David Heyman will be in charge of the project.

Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka

The website also reported that the as-yet-untitled film will chart Wonka’s early adventures, which took place in the years before he founded his empire.

While Warner Bros are still in the casting stages for this project, Disney and Lucasfilm’s Han Solo prequel is currently being filmed, though it hasn’t been without its hiccups.

